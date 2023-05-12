FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A vacant building on Highway 98 will become a new police precinct in just a couple of months.

“It’s hard getting out of downtown if you have to respond to something, so for the safety of the officers and for better response time,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Those are a few of the reasons city council members approved a 4-year lease on the new space across from Thomas Hospital, dedicated to the Fairhope Police Department’s patrol division. Mayor Sullivan says the city is growing rapidly and they want to provide the best coverage possible.

“Putting a police precinct out there just kind of makes sense,” she explained.

The space will cost the city close to $8,000/month. 3 new patrol officers were hired last year and more could be added this year, she says.

The new precinct likely won’t stay here for long, though. The goal is to ultimately build a precinct on 12 acres behind Walmart east of Highway 181. The store donated land in a deal that’s been talked about since 2020, but it’s been a slow process.

“Walmart is a very large organization and they’ve changed attorneys so we just haven’t been able to finalize the deal. We would love to be that far out because you see a lot of that growth along Highway 181 and that’s in our police jurisdiction. It would also give us the opportunity to build our own facility so you can equip just the way that you need it,” said Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan tells us she’s not sure how long those conversations will take before the plans with Walmart are finalized and that’s why the city decided to lease a temporary space until all of those details are sorted out.