Fairhope Police officer honored for heroic actions during Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police Sergeant Ben Taylor was honored in Monday night’s City Council meeting for his heroic actions during Hurricane Sally.

According to a Facebook post from the Fairhope Police Department, on September 16, 2020, Sgt. Taylor responded to a citizen who was in urgent need of medical attention. The winds at the time were at or near 105 mph, but Sgt. Taylor responded to the citizen’s call for help.

Fairhope Police say Sgt. Taylor maneuvered through numerous obstacles, including downed trees and power lines and flooding waters to get to the citizen. When he got there, he carried the person to his patrol vehicle and took him to the hospital where the person received medical care.

For his selfless act in the face of grave danger, Sgt. Taylor was awarded the Medal of Bravery.