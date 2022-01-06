Fairhope Police looking for woman reported missing

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman reported to be missing since January 1, 2022.

Police say Tammy Wedgeworth was last seen around 9 p.m. last Saturday when she left her home in Fairhope in a white Ford F-150 heading to Mobile. The 44-year-old, also known as Tammy Battaglia, was expected to return home, but family and friends have been unable to contact her.

Anyone knowing Wedgeworth’s location is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories