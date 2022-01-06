Fairhope Police looking for woman reported missing

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman reported to be missing since January 1, 2022.

Police say Tammy Wedgeworth was last seen around 9 p.m. last Saturday when she left her home in Fairhope in a white Ford F-150 heading to Mobile. The 44-year-old, also known as Tammy Battaglia, was expected to return home, but family and friends have been unable to contact her.

Anyone knowing Wedgeworth’s location is asked to contact the Fairhope Police Department at 251-928-2385.