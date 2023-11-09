FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Nov. 1, Fairhope police were alerted by a security system at a Shell gas station in Barnwell that someone had broken in.

Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police said the man used a large rock to break the glass door.

“The suspect repeatedly threw a rock until he was able to gain entry,” Nolte said.

Nolte also said that the incident occurred at 2 a.m. when the gas station was already closed for the night, and no one was inside or hurt.

In the surveillance video, the suspect is seen throwing the rock multiple times. Eventually, the front door shattered, and the suspect was able to reach in and unlock the door.

“Once inside, he took a bunch of vapes, some that contained THC and the Delta 8 product and some e-cigarettes,” Nolte said.

Hundreds of dollars worth of these vapes were stolen, according to the cashier, who didn’t want to be on camera.

Those with information about the incident can contact the Fairhope Police Department.