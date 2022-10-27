FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police are warning drivers to slow down.

“Gayfer Ave. is one of the highest areas that we write tickets in at this point. It is a major through area. A lot of cars use that to get to Greeno Rd. or to get from Greeno Rd. back out to Section St.,” said Lt. Shane Nolte.

The speed limit on Gayfer Ave. is 25 mph, but Lt. Nolte says many drivers exceed that and residents are now asking police to step up patrols and do what they can to keep their neighborhood safe.

“There are a lot of people who walk in this town. There are a lot on golf carts which makes it dangerous for cars to be at a higher rate of speed, a lot of kids on bikes,” he explained.

The department purchased five solar-powered digital signs late last year and since January they’ve been monitoring how fast vehicles are traveling in various parts of the city. That data is sent back to police in real-time. The $17,000 investment is already helping police better patrol certain roads and soon they’ll start collecting data on Gayfer Ave., too.

“To put it in, obviously, the poles have got to be put down as well as the power, so hopefully that is something that will go up soon,” said Nolte.

He says complaints continue coming in, but right now there’s no set date on when the sign will be installed. In the meantime he’s reminding drivers that Halloween is approaching and for added safety downtown streets will close from 9 a.m. until noon this Saturday, giving families a daytime, safer option to trick-or-treat with participating businesses, without having to worry about traffic.

“Saturday we are shutting downtown down, so we’re going to have to reroute traffic around town so we do ask people to slow down and pay attention. There’s going to be a lot of people out,” he continued.