Fairhope Police launch home surveillance database after felony theft arrest

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say the images caught on a Ring Doorbell were key in the arrest of Fairhope Construction Inspector Cody Johnson.

This prompted the department to quickly follow the lead of Daphne and Gulf Shores in creating an online database where residents can register their home surveillance cameras – if they wish.

“Designed and built a database where residents can go on to the city website and enter their information so if there is a crime in that area, we can call them to see if their cameras caught it,” said Sgt. Shane Nolte.

A Ring Doorbell caught a clear picture of Johnson’s face, as well as his truck. Police say when they questioned him, he admitted to stealing the thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Anyone who wishes to register their cameras with Fairhope can click here.