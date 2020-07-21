VIDEO: Teen breaks into Fairhope restaurant, injures himself

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Fairhope Police Department are investigating after Mr. Spud’s reported a burglary. The restaurant is at the intersection of Highway 181 and Twin Beech Road.

Surveillance video appears to show a teenager smashing through the front door of the restaurant with a chair. He then goes to the back counter, finds a bottle of wine and smashes the alarm system.

It never appears the suspect is after anything in particular.

The suspect then goes out the front window, runs into the parking lot, comes back through the window and climbs out again. The owners tell WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown the teenager lost a lot of blood due to injuries he received while climbing through the broken glass.

He was flown to a Pensacola hospital just after midnight. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The owners say they are sanitizing the restaurant and hope to be reopen this week.

