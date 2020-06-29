Fairhope Police introduce trading cards to connect with youth

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department (FPD) announced its new trading cards to be used to connect with local youth.

According to FPD’s Facebook page, School Resource Officers and K9 Officers are to be included in its first edition.

SRO David Miller is on the first featured card this Sunday.

