FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department (FPD) announced its new trading cards to be used to connect with local youth.
According to FPD’s Facebook page, School Resource Officers and K9 Officers are to be included in its first edition.
SRO David Miller is on the first featured card this Sunday.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ohio couple finds swastika of pepperoni on their take-home pizza
- First responders on scene of structure fire on U.S. Hwy. 90 in Robertsdale
- Fairhope Police introduce trading cards to connect with youth
- Analysis: Masks may have prevented virus spread in protests
- Police in Illinois search for hit and run driver who killed a biker