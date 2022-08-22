FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police say no one should buy gift cards to get someone out of jail. According to a Facebook Post from Fairhope PD Sunday, the department has been getting several calls about an apparent scam.

The post says a caller will claim a relative needs help to get out of the Fairhope jail. The scammer then tells the would-be victim they need to buy gift cards from Family Dollar to bond them out.

Fairhope Police write “no one from the police department will be contacting you to make your family members bond. If you get a call like this please hang up…”