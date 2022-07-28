FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Excited kids got to pick up a backpack full of school essentials Wednesday, July 27, at the Fairhope Methodist Church.

Sponsored by Fairhope Police Department and Fairhope Churches, kids who may not have the opportunity to go back to school shopping are now ready for the first day of school.

“The heart of BayLife Church really is to be able to serve our community and to be able to partner with first responders and the police department here in Fairhope to be able to serve over 500 kids on a day where our community really rallies to be able to serve all the kids,” said Brian Pipping, a pastor at BayLife Church.

Students from Fairhope elementary, middle and high schools chose their favorite color backpacks, which were full of school essentials. Students then headed inside the church to pick out some new school clothes.

“You know what it gives kids that may not have an opportunity to walk into school with a little bit of pride that they’ve got all that they need fully supplied and we get to provide that for families so we feel great when we have the opportunity to do that,” said Pipping.

Classes start Aug. 10 for Baldwin County public schools.