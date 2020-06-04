Fairhope Police assists ALEA in crash near Hwy. 98, power pole knocked down

UPDATE (5:41PM) — Traffic is detoured onto CR 32 EB.

UPDATE (5:32PM) — Hwy. 98 is currently shutdown at 32 SB.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash near Hwy. 98 knocked down a power pole and Fairhope Police is assisting ALEA on the scene.

At this time, there are no official reports of a fatality. No further details are available right now.

Traffic may be delayed, so take precaution if travelling in that area.

