Fairhope Police assists ALEA in crash near Hwy. 98, power pole knocked down

UPDATE (5:41PM) — Traffic is detoured onto CR 32 EB.
UPDATE (5:32PM) — Hwy. 98 is currently shutdown at 32 SB.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash near Hwy. 98 knocked down a power pole and Fairhope Police is assisting ALEA on the scene.
At this time, there are no official reports of a fatality. No further details are available right now.
Traffic may be delayed, so take precaution if travelling in that area.
