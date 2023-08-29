FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope police are asking for witnesses to a severe wreck Monday evening to come forward, according to a release from the Fairhope Police Department.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Section and Pecan Streets. The release said when officers arrived at the scene they began performing “life-saving measures” on the woman driver who was injured. Police said a bystander helped officers but left before they could get his name.

The injured woman driver, a Fairhope resident, was life-flighted to Sacred Heart. Phamous Hobbs, 47, was the other driver, according to the release. He was arrested for DUI and first-degree assault.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.