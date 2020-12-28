Fairhope Police arrest two for vandalism to downtown parking garage

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police arrested two people for vandalism to a downtown Fairhope parking garage Sunday evening.

A 20-year-old male from Mobile and a 16-year-old female from Robertsdale were charged with Criminal Mischief for graffiti in the City Parking Garage. The arrests follow increased patrol downtown after several incidents of graffiti and broken windows.

Police say Sunday’s arrests are not confirmed to be connected to other cases in the past month and officers will continue an increased presence downtown.

