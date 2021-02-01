Fairhope Pier still without power following Hurricane Zeta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Woody Goforth’s sailboat has been docked at the Fairhope Pier marina for 5 years. It’s also his home, but things haven’t been the same since Hurricane Zeta impacted the area last October. Since then, he hasn’t had any power at the marina.

“I’m not complaining. It’s what I do to survive. I have to haul my water and I have to haul fuel for my generator so I’ll have power,” said Goforth.

Each week he loads about 40 gallons worth of gas onto his boat to run his generator. It’s money out of his pocket until power is restored.

“I don’t feel like anybody owes me a thing, but the pier and the marina deserve to be up online and up to speed as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

Goforth is one of about nine full time residents dealing with a similar problem there. Pipes are broken, pulled from the pier during the storm. Until they’re fixed it’s another day of fueling up and waiting.

“The storm totally demolished the feeder system down here, so now they’ve got a major undertaking to do and I understand that,” he added.

He’s hopeful a solution is coming soon.

WKRG News 5 has learned the city is in the process of rebidding the project out. Since Fairhope wasn’t considered a federal disaster area following Hurricane Zeta last year the project must be paid for with local funding.