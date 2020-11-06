Fairhope Pier reopens Friday, but repairs continue following Hurricane Zeta

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Even though it’s only been closed for a little over a week, people are happy about the Fairhope Municipal Pier reopening and things starting to get back to normal following a busy hurricane season.

“This is my heart. I come and walk every day,” said one woman who enjoys walking near the pier.

Storm surge caused by Hurricane Zeta damaged the pier and North Beach area, causing the closures.

The North Beach piers will remain closed while repairs continue, but the park will reopen Friday afternoon.

“We bought rigs in the spring and we’ve been coming down here ever since,” said Ron Kozlowski.

On Friday morning he was fishing from the sea wall, but he’s excited about getting back on the municipal pier this weekend.

“We really have no options that are local to Fairhope. We would’ve to Fort Morgan and places like that. We’ve been there but it’s a little ways to go. We like to do things quick. Come down here, 5 to 10 minutes away, get down here fish and pack it up to go back,” he added.

The restrooms will be closed while work continues. The lights on the pier are not working as of yet, so for now the pier will only be open from sunrise to sunset.

LATEST STORIES: