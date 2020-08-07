Suspected Fairhope peeping Tom arrested for photographing woman in public restroom

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An alleged 32-year-old peeping Tom was arrested Wednesday for using a cellphone to photograph a woman in a public restroom.

This is not Patrick Scott Herron’s first run-in with the law as he was arrested for similar crimes in the past.

WKRG News 5 even had the chance to speak to a victim’s mother back in 2016 where she stated if Alabama’s law were more strict concerning crimes of this nature, Herron would be required to register as a sex offender.

Herron was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance and is being held in the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

