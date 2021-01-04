Fairhope PD warns about catalytic converter thefts

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police officers in Fairhope are warning car owners to watch out for thieves taking catalytic converters. Fairhope Police posted on Facebook recently that these specific vehicle parts are being reported stolen across Baldwin County.

Their post said they had at least two reported stolen in Fairhope on New Year’s Eve. They write “The best way to protect your vehicle is to park inside a garage if you can. If that is not possible, lights (especially motion-sensor lights) may be a deterrent.” Catalytic converters contain precious metals like platinum, palladium or rhodium, which make the devices attractive targets.