Fairhope PD: One hit by car at Mardi Gras parade

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An individual was hit by a car during the Mardi Gras parade in Fairhope.

Fairhope PD confirms that one was airlifted to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver is still on scene and Fairhope PD is currently investigating the incident.

