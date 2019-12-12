Fairhope PD looking for theft suspects

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Do you recognize the men in these photos?

Fairhope Police say they stole merchandise from a business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Joyner at (251) 928-2385.

