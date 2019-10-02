Fairhope PD issued 12 vaping citations since start of school

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — In Fairhope, police have taken a unique approach to crack down on underage vaping. Fairhope Police say they have issued 12 vaping citations since the beginning of the school year.

At the begging of the school year, school officials announced they would be writing a ticket to students caught vaping in school, instead of getting detention or suspension.

The student and his or her parent will have to go to municipal court and will have to pay a fine ranging from $10-50.

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported the first vaping-related death in the state.