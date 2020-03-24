Fairhope “Neighborhood Bridges” website aimed at helping others during outbreak

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A website, which originally formed from an idea in 2017, is available for residents who need assistance in Fairhope.

Neighborhood Bridges allows residents to post their needs and gives the community an opportunity to help fulfill those needs.

The idea is for residents to help residents. It is aimed at senior citizens who need assistance, but the website is open to anyone who has a need. City leaders want to remind residents that this website is available. During the coronavirus threat, the platform can be used to request items, or donate items, in a time where people may need things more than ever.

You can visit the website here.

