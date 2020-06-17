Fairhope native brings Alan Jackson to town, hopeful for more drive-in concerts

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A lightning delay and thousands of people waiting in traffic created the perfect storm Saturday night in Fairhope.

“I’d rather take a little bit of flack about traffic than have somebody struck by lightning,” said Nathan Baugh, owner of 46 Entertainment.

News 5 reported earlier this week the issues some people had with entering the parking area after waiting in long lines with tickets. Baugh says they’ve done the right thing and have issued refunds to the customers who weren’t able to see the show due to the traffic congestion.

Nathan is a Fairhope native and his company helped bring Alan Jackson to Oak Hollow Farm last weekend. It was the first drive-in concert experience around.

“Obviously there’s some kinks that we have to work through. There’s no doubt about that. I’m not going to shy away from those, but for the vast majority of attendees they had an incredible time so it showed us that there is an opportunity here to continue to do this with some minor changes,” he said.

He says he was pleased with the economic boost this provided for Baldwin County.

“We wanted everybody to win. From the gas station down the street, to the hotel, to the venue, to local vendors,” he said.

Baugh tells News 5 there was an $850,000 economic impact to the area. He says he has big plans for more drive-in concerts and he hasn’t ruled out bringing another show to our area.

“You’re going to hear from us again we’re not done with this model and we’re certainly not done from this model in this area,” Baugh said.

LATEST STORIES: