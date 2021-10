FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Music Festival will be held on Halloween weekend.

Starting on Friday, Oct. 29, and ending on Sunday, Oct. 31. The event will have two Outdoor venues, food trucks, and family fun.

The festival starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

On Saturday, Oct. 30 the festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, Oct. 31 the festival begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

To purchase tickets for the Fairhope Music Festival click here.