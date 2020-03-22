Fairhope Municipal Pier still open, packed on Saturday

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although all Alabama beaches are closed, the Fairhope Municipal Pier is still open and today it was packed.

The parking lot and pier were packed Saturday afternoon even as the state continues to ask people to self-isolate and practice social distancing. 

News 5 spoke to some of the people at the pier today who were out enjoying this nice weather through all the concerns.

The City of Fairhope has not announced any plans to close the pier.

