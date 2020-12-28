Fairhope Municipal Court cancels January court dates due to COVID-19 spike

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials with the Fairhope Police Department announced Monday morning that all court cases for January have been canceled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Fairhope Municipal Court will resume on February 3, 2021.

Anyone with a January case should receive a notice with a new court date in the mail.

