Fairhope Municipal Court cancels January court dates due to COVID-19 spike

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials with the Fairhope Police Department announced Monday morning that all court cases for January have been canceled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Fairhope Municipal Court will resume on February 3, 2021.
Anyone with a January case should receive a notice with a new court date in the mail.
LATEST STORIES:
- China sentences lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak to 4 years
- Missouri family of 7 loses everything in Christmas Day house fire
- MCSO reminding pistol permit holders they can only renew locally after texts sent to residents
- Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal
- AT&T waiving data overage fees for customers in areas affected by outage caused by Nashville bombing