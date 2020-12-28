Fairhope Municipal Court cancels January court dates due to COVID-19 spike

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joining us this morning is Meghan Brown with 3 Circle Church. We’ll all be celebrating the New Year this week. It’s become cliché at this point to say 2020 is a bad year and point to hope for the New Year. How do you start the new year on the right foot?

Guest: Well, 2020 has been a crazy year for sure. For me, it is really easy to get caught up in the chaos and the disruption, but there are also a lot of really great things that have come out of this year. It has not looked like we thought it would, but it has been fruitful, and good in its own way.