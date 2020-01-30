Fairhope movie producer behind new film to be shot next month

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has learned Scott Lumpkin is behind the new movie that’s scheduled to be filmed on the Eastern Shore starting in February.

“Map of Tiny Perfect Things” is tentatively scheduled to shoot through March. We’ve been told much of the production will take place in downtown Fairhope.

This isn’t Lumpkin’s first movie to be filmed in the area.

The Fairhope City Council is expected to approve the production in the downtown business district next week.

Upwards of 600 extras are needed for this film. Read our full story INCLUDING HOW TO BE IN THE MOVIE here.

