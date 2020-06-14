‘Fairhope Memorial Prayer Gathering and Procession’ in response to death of George Floyd

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — City and religious leaders in Fairhope have a memorial procession and prayer gathering planned for Sunday afternoon.

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson will join members of the Hope Community for a prayer walk beginning at the Fairhope Civic Center parking lot and ending at South Beach Park, the area just south of the Fairhope Pier. This event is aimed at creating a faith-filled repsonse to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN.

Representatives from diverse religious backgrounds will be coming together in prayer for his death and the racial strife of our nation. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate in this effort towards equal justice for all.

The group will be at the Civic Center parking lot at 4 p.m. and end at South Beach park at 4:30 for a continuation of prayer.

