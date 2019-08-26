Fairhope mayor to veto sleeping in cars ordinance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson intends to veto the ordinance banning people from sleeping in cars.

“The way the ordinance was written concerns me, and I think the City of Fairhope can do better to address citizen concerns and help those in need with better resources,” Mayor Wilson wrote in a letter addressed to the city clerk.

The ordinance was passed earlier this month. The issue will be brought up during Monday night’s city council meeting, we’re told.

You can read the full ordinance, click here.