Fairhope mayor to veto sleeping in cars ordinance

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson intends to veto the ordinance banning people from sleeping in cars. 

“The way the ordinance was written concerns me, and I think the City of Fairhope can do better to address citizen concerns and help those in need with better resources,” Mayor Wilson wrote in a letter addressed to the city clerk.

The ordinance was passed earlier this month. The issue will be brought up during Monday night’s city council meeting, we’re told.

