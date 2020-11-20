Fairhope mayor responds to tree lighting crowds, plans for future events

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season kicked off in Fairhope with the annual tree lighting celebration but instead of Merry Christmas, the words “super-spreader event” were being uttered.

“I felt like we provided a safe event,” says mayor Sherry Sullivan. “There were people who were going to come and their personal preference was not to wear a mask that is not what we were asking them to do but their was their personal choice.”

Masks and hand sanitizer were provided and social distancing encouraged. “I think it was important for us to do it. I feel like those who felt safe coming there did that and those that didn’t stayed at home.”

Moving forward, she says, planning is underway for the annual Christmas parade with similar guidelines. “We’ve asked the parade participants to social distance on their floats, we’ve asked them not to have any throws so you don’t have any contact so there are things we are putting in place hoping we can move forward with it.”

But in this age of COVID-19, nothing is guaranteed including Mardi Gras. Fairhope has four parading societies. All have met with Sullivan, “We have all decided we will either move forward collectively or we will cancel collectively.” That decision she says will be made on December 11th when Governor Kay Ivey’s current health order is set to expire.

LATEST STORIES: