Fairhope Mayor issues statement to close all parks, including pier and beaches at 7pm Sunday

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Alabama – Statement from Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson: “Fairhope has been carefully monitoring the pier, beaches and parks since the State of Alabama ordered the closure of Gulf Coast beaches.

The Fairhope Police Department has been continually checking the traffic and crowds at all properties and has reported that people have been responsible and, for the most part, observing the social-distancing recommendations. Most who are patronizing the City parks appear to be families. The decision to leave these properties open was made with the intention of keeping a healthy option open for citizens to get fresh air and exercise while also maintaining their distance.

Unfortunately the negative publicity surrounding a recent media post could expose the City to liability. I’ve asked Chief Hollinghead to start closing the top of the street at 5 p.m. in order to have all traffic out after sunset. All parks, including the pier and beaches closed as of 7 p.m. tonight.

These changes will be in effect until a final decision by the Fairhope City Council at the 6 p.m. City Council meeting on Monday, March 23.”

