Fairhope mayor asks council to remove compensation talks from Monday’s agenda

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson has asked the council president to remove several items from next week’s council agenda because they lack transparency.

One of the items include a discussion on pay increases for herself and city council members. Another item includes purchasing of land on County Road 13 at County Road 32.

Mayor Wilson reached out to residents through her Facebook page Friday saying “too many decisions are made under the radar without transparency.”

So far no word on if the agenda items have been removed. We plan to be at the council meeting on Monday and we’ll let you know what’s discussed.