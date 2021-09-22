Fairhope mayor asking residents to weigh in on city’s future

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Fairhope is looking ahead, putting a comprehensive plan together as to what future projects may look like in the city, and officials are asking residents to weigh in Wednesday night.

“This is their chance to have their voice heard about the vision for Fairhope and for the future of Fairhope,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

One of the most recent projects discussed is the Working Waterfront Project and how the city can best utilize the bluffs and park area surrounding Fairhope Pier. Mayor Sherry Sullivan said that topic, and other projects in the works, aren’t off the table tonight.

“Road construction, the Working Waterfront, the alleyway project. All of these will play into the comprehensive plan, because again infrastructure, traffic, parks and recreation is going to be part of this plan,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said over the last year some residents feel left out of these conversations. For that reason, officials have decided to hold several public input meetings starting Wednesday. Other meetings will be added to the calendar through February 2022.

“We hear a lot of complaints whether it be on social media or at public meetings about growth and traffic and green space, they want to see more recreational opportunities or whatever that might be. This is their chance to get involved,” said Sullivan.

The next step after the initial meeting will be for officials to compile all of the information together. Then, they’ll form focus groups to decide what’s next.

“We’ll compile this information and continue to have these public meetings until we get to the end result. We’ll have a draft of the comprehensive plan and something people can look at and give more input on,” Mayor Sullivan continued.

The meeting will take place at the Nix Center starting at 6 p.m.