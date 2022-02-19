FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope will see two Mardi Gras Parades on Saturday, Feb 19. The Mystic Mutts of Revelry and the Knights of Exor Rouge will roll out that afternoon.

The Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade will roll at 3 p.m.

Then at 6:30 p.m. the Knights of Exor Rouge will roll out with their parade.

WKRG News 5 will be live for the parade. We will also update this story after the parade with more videos, photos and news updates.

