Fairhope man sentenced to 60 months for child pornography

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tadd Mitchell, 58, of Fairhope has been sentenced for 60 months on the charge of child pornography, announced United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama Monday. Mitchell pleaded guilty back in March of 2020.

According to documents that were filed in connection with his guilty plea, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received a tip that an email address associated with the defendant had received images of child pornography.

Judge Kristi DuBose, the US District Court Chief Judge, sentenced Mitchell a 60-month imprisonment with a fifteen-year term of supervised release beginning upon discharge from prison. Mitchell will be required to undergo sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender. Mitchell must also pay $5,100 in special assessments and $5,000 in restitution.

