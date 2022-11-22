FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after he plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Jason Pears was accused of abusing assistance programs that were provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Pears obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for two companies: The Jason Made It Company and Nanny for a Week.

Pears illegally and successfully secured $1.2 million in PPP loan funds. Pears spent the money on luxury goods and real estate.

Paycheck Protection Program fraud should strike fear into the hearts of the citizens of South Alabama. The PPP was devised to assist honest people through some of the toughest of financial times and Mr. Pears took advantage of the program to purchase lavish gifts for himself. The 30 months imprisonment and order to pay $1.2 million dollars in restitution should send a clear message to anyone thinking of committing fraud against any government program. FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown