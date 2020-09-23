Fairhope man reunited with late wife’s photo after it blows away during Hurricane Sally

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Social media played a big role in reuniting a man with a lost photo of his wife on the Eastern Shore following Hurricane Sally.

“It’s a picture I’ve had of Amy my wife who passed away three years ago from brain cancer. Coming up tomorrow on the three year anniversary. It’s been sitting there for three years on the dash,” said Scott Christmas.

Last week Scott stepped out of his Jeep in Fairhope to help family, but Hurricane Sally’s winds were blowing strong.

“A big gust of wind came and we had both windows open and it was gone,” said Christmas.

The picture of his late wife Amy was sucked out of the Jeep. For days Scott searched the area where it went missing, but had no luck.

“Material things aren’t important except for pictures, especially of loved ones whose time has passed. It was a gut punch,” he added.

It wasn’t until this week when Scott’s friends began tagging him on social media after a couple made a discovery nearby.

“Asking if anybody knew who the owner was of this beautiful woman in the picture and I was shocked. I was in disbelief,” said Christmas.

The photo was wet, but surprisingly it was in good shape. Scott says the photo traveled about 2 miles and was found closer to his home, not where it went missing.

“I told her I just knew you’d always come home to me,” he said.

LATEST STORIES: