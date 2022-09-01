FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man who received $1.2 million from two Paycheck Protection Program loans plead guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering for misusing that money, according to a Department of Justice news release. He was accused of spending the money on “luxury goods and real estate, among other things.”

Jason Carl Pears obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for two companies totaling $1.2 million. The two companies were The Jason Made It Company and Nanny For A Week. Pears was able to use fake tax forms, altered checks and false loan documents to get the loans for these companies.

“The Payroll Protection Program was designed to alleviate some of the financial hardship caused by the pandemic,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Paul Brown. “By falsely claiming benefits from the program, Mr. Pears victimized the American taxpayer and took money away from deserving people in need. The FBI remains committed to investigating fraud against the government and protecting the American people.”

Pears’ sentencing date was set for Nov. 18, 2022.