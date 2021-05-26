Fairhope man out on bond spits on officers, arrested for outstanding warrants

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne police say Jonathon Blake Mitchell was arrested Tuesday after a brief scene with officers near Lake Forest.

According to a release, Mitchell was facing outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction. When officers arrived at the Lake Forest Apartments, Mitchell fled.

Daphne Police arrested Mitchell and when exiting the patrol car, Mitchell spit on the officers.

Mitchell was transported to the other agency where he is facing charges. He will also face Eluding Police and Assault with Bodily Fluids in Daphne.

Mitchell was out on bond at the time for a felony charge of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Minor. According to Daphne police, he messaged an underage girl on Instagram with nude videos.