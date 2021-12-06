Fairhope man marks one year since heart transplant

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man is celebrating one year with a new lease on life. Colin Tucker got a heart transplant last year and hopes his story can inspire others to be organ donors. Colin Tucker is back at work — something that he’s grateful for, thanks to his new heart.

“I feel better than I did before the heart attack,” said Tucker. We first talked to Colin Tucker last year as he recovered from the transplant in Birmingham. Four years ago he had a heart attack that led to a battery-powered pump and a long wait for a new heart.

“I was staying alive, but I was battery operated so I couldn’t do a lot of stuff, with the transplant, I can do anything,” said Tucker. The date of the transplant has become an important milestone. He says he’s been traveling a lot and trying to use his story to advocate for organ donation as a critical part of saving lives.

“You just don’t have a heart laying around in a closet, someone has to be an organ donor to do that,” said Tucker. He says the best way he and another other organ recipient can honor their donor is to live their lives the best they can.

“I’m so grateful I can do everything I want to do thanks to the donor and the donor family,” said Tucker.