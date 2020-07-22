Fairhope man laid off during pandemic finds new hope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not the job Zachary Hooper dreamed of.

“You just gotta keep moving forward. Keep looking up,” he said.

And, that’s exactly what he’s been doing since he was laid off from work in May thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Zachary was an employee for 8 years before receiving the devastating news.

“It kind of puts you in a loss position you know for a while, but I think I speak for me and a lot of other Americans, you can’t give up. You have to keep moving forward and figure something out,” he added.

That’s where the idea for Allegiance Lawn Care was born. Zachary and his wife, Abby, are turning a negative situation into a positive one to keep income coming in for themselves and their three children.

“We didn’t have any way to make any money, so we had to use what we had,” he said.

They purchased a new lawn mower with money from savings to add to their equipment.

“Just to try to get some kind of business wherever we can really and help people out to,” said Zachary.

Right now his new business venture serves the Eastern Shore and he has faith it’ll help keep his family moving forward during tough times.

“Thank you for helping us. It helps us a lot, a great deal. Even if you don’t realize it, it does,” he said.

