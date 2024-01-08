DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Fairhope man is behind bars after a Sunday shooting during a custody exchange in the Sam’s parking lot in Daphne.

Police say Burak Duzgit, 38, fired one shot into a Toyota Tundra after the child swap. No one was injured.

The biological father and his girlfriend were returning the kids to the biological mother and Duzgit when accusations were made and words exchanged, according to police.

Duzgit pulled a pistol and, as the biological father was leaving, fired one shot, police said.

He now faces a felony charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and remains in the Baldwin County Jail.

Bond is set at $15,000, according to the Baldwin County Jail View.