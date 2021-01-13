Fairhope man charged with child enticement, domestic violence

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fairhope Police arrested John Ryan Arnold, 39, in an on-going child sex assault investigation.

Arnold has been charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation. More charges are pending.

The alleged assault took place over “an extended period of time” and was reported to police in October 2020.

According to the Baldwin County Jail Log, Arnold has a criminal history dating back to 2000.

