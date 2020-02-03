Fairhope man breaks windows, tries to save dog from burning house

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man and his daughter were driving in Fairhope Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. when they spotted flames up a driveway. When they drove further down the driveway they realized a 2-story home was completely engulfed in flames.

The man says he began tossing flowerpots through the downstairs windows in an effort to make sure no one was inside. Luckily, the homeowners were away at a Super Bowl party, but their family pet was inside.

“I can hardly talk this morning. I was screaming at the top of my lungs,” said Dustin Reed.

Unfortunately, the family pet did not make it.

