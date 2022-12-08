FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department said they arrested a man Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Church Street last Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the FPD.

37-year-old Rickey Travoris Bell, of Fairhope, was arrested and transported to the Baldwin County Jail with the following charges:

second-degree assault

reckless endangerment

carrying a pistol unlawfully

Fairhope Police responded to a call for shots fired near Little Whiskey Bar at around 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Police arrived on scene and people were running away from the area, but officers were able to find a victim with a gunshot wound to the foot. The wound was not life threatening. Investigators said they believe a fight started inside the bar among multiple people and then moved out into the alleyway. Police said at least two shots were fired. Investigators identified Bell six days later.

Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police Department said investigators are still uncertain as to what caused the fight in the first place.

“The investigators actually started that night,” said Nolte. “They had information they had been following up on including talking to witnesses and pulling video from different places where there are cameras.”

Nolte wants Fairhope residents and visitors to know that when situations happen like this, law enforcement does everything they can to prevent it from happening again.