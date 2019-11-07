Fairhope man arrested for possessing obscene images of children

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man for possessing obscene material.

Tad Mitchell was arrested after law enforcement officials searched his Fairhope home and found devices with obscene images of children.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this matter and the case will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

