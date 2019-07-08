Fairhope man accused of going on burglary spree

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police arrested a man suspected of at least eight burglaries in Baldwin County.

25-year-old Philip Ives was booked into jail Monday afternoon after being arrested earlier in the day.

Investigators said Ives burglarized seven vehicles and a storage room on Saturday, July 6.

The crimes happened at three different homes, one on Scenic 98 and two others on Birdwatch Lane, according to Fairhope Police.

Home surveillance video helped to identify Ives as the suspect, police said.

Police said most of the stolen items have been returned to the owners.