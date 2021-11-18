Fairhope lights up the season with annual Lighting of the Trees

Baldwin County

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — With thousands watching in downtown Fairhope, the city kicked off the holiday season with the annual “Lighting of the Trees” festivities Thursday night.

With Christmas music provided by the Fairhope High School band and choral group along with Fairhope Middle School band, the crowd counted down the lighting of the trees, which was quickly followed by a flurry of “snow”.

It’s estimated a million little lights will twinkle from now until the end of carnival season in 2022 along all the downtown streets.

