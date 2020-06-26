Fairhope leaders will soon ask residents to provide additional feedback on the waterfront project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Working Waterfront project in Fairhope continues to be a hot topic with residents and city leaders.

“It is a destination not only for Fairhope residents but also the thousands of visitors that come to Fairhope throughout the year,” said Christian Preus, owner of Christian Preus Landscape Architecture.

He’s one of the local team members working on a plan for the space. The layout of the Municipal Pier and beach area are outdated and there are concerns the sea wall is failing, they say. Thanks to a $6.2 million Restore Act grant repairs can be made and upgrades can be brought to the waterfront.

“That is my greatest concern. I think even a minor hurricane could put that sea wall over the edge. It is in the process of failing. It hasn’t failed completely. It amazes me how it hangs in there, but if it fails then we’re going to have shoreline erosion. There is no doubt about it and we’re going to start losing park land,” said Director of Public Works Richard Johnson.

The idea is to rearrange parking areas, add more green space and give the waterfront a facelift to last many years to come.

Officials met with members of the media on Friday morning to squash any rumors about the project that are false, including residents concerns of the bluff being taken away on the north side of the property. Officials say they aren’t planning to do any work on that portion of land. The focus, for now, would be to enhance the south side of the property with sidewalks, a restroom and green space.

Officials plan to meet with the public and receive their input at a later date.

LATEST STORIES: