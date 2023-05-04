FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fairhope K-1 Center administration building was torn down Monday, part of a larger masterplan for the downtown property.

“It’ll be the welcome space. It’ll be the entry point for people when they enter the campus,” explained Rhydonna Moseley with The Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation.

For now, it’s the only building being demolished, but the city is still waiting to see the structural report on the campus’s main building that’s been vacant for more than 10 years.

“Since they started this demolition we’ve had many visitors stop by and it’s drawn a lot of attention because they don’t want to see it go and they have so many memories here,” said Moseley.

The Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation, known as FEEF, is already breaking ground on the north end of the property. They’re leasing part of the land for indoor and outdoor learning, eventually tying in to the existing Pelican’s Nest science lab. They plan to utilize a lot of what’s already here.

“We’re going to do seminars in our outdoor campus to educate people about sustainability, rain water runoff, solar panels,” Moseley continued.

Four existing classroom buildings will be completely renovated inside and out, allowing space for Baldwin County Public School students of all ages to experience hands-on learning during field trips and even birthday parties under the adjacent pavilion.

“We’ll have a bird sanctuary, butterfly gardens, sensory gardens,” said Moseley.

The pavilion is part one of the 3-phase project estimated to cost close to $4 million once everything is built. That’s a big jump from the $780,000 estimate they received before the COVID-19 pandemic caused building costs to climb. A timeline for phase 2 and 3 isn’t known until additional funding is secured.