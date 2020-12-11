Fairhope insurance broker charged with 13 counts of insurance fraud

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 14-month investigation by the Alabama Department of Insurance resulted in the arrest of Patrick Reily Murphy, Jr. of Fairhope.

He’s accused of using money from customers “for his personal benefit,” according to the state insurance board. Investigators discovered he mishandled about $750,000 between 2018 and 2019.

This allegedly happened while Murphy worked for Point Clear Insurance Services – a company that does not appear to exist any longer. We called the number listed – the number was not valid. We also drove by the address listed – only to discover the business that’s currently there took over the property in January of 2019.

Murphy was arrested Monday on 13 counts of first-degree insurance fraud. He was released the same day on a $65,000 bond.

